Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vastola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD
Overview
Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Vastola works at
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Brooklyn Heights300 Cadman Plz W Ste 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 208-4449Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 11:30am
ENT and Allergy Associates - Staten Island1 Teleport Dr Ste 200, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 370-0072
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ii was my first time with this doctor. He solved the problem with my ear.
About Dr. A Paul Vastola, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1053325357
Education & Certifications
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Manhattan Eet Hospital
- Ny Hosp-Cornell Med Ctr
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vastola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vastola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vastola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vastola has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vastola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vastola speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Vastola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vastola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vastola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vastola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.