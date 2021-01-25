Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Vasselli Anthony MD Office299 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 252-0575
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
This guy is the best explainer I've ever been to. He takes his time and uses excellent graphics and samples in jars (yes, sample in jars) to explain what may be wrong with you. Many tests are available right on site. If only the others were as personal. Oh, yeah, I'm better.
About Dr. Anthony Vasselli, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Vasselli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasselli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasselli works at
Dr. Vasselli has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasselli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasselli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasselli.
