Dr. Anthony Vara, MD
Dr. Anthony Vara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Allergy & Asthma Specialist3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-1856
Northern Virginia Urology3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 450, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Absolutely! Great urologist! Very calm and described options to me with care and empathy.
About Dr. Anthony Vara, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1093797482
- University of California Irvine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Vara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vara has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vara.
