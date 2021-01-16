Overview

Dr. Anthony Vara, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Vara works at MFA Northern Virginia Urology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.