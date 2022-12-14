Dr. Anthony Van Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Van Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Van Ho, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Huntsman Cancer Institute
Dr. Van Ho works at
Locations
1
Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Gateway1111 NE 99th Ave Ste 103, Portland, OR 97220 Directions (503) 239-7767
3
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Managed Healthcare Northwest
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On my third year with dr VanHo always been truthful about where I am in my treatment and helps me understand what is happening along my journey
About Dr. Anthony Van Ho, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1417949124
Education & Certifications
- Huntsman Cancer Institute
- Legacy Health
- University of Utah
Dr. Van Ho works at
Dr. Van Ho speaks Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Ho.
