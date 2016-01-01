Dr. Anthony Valeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Valeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Valeri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Valeri works at
Locations
CUIMC/51 Audubon Avenue Office51 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Valeri, MD
- Nephrology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215009469
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Valeri has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Alkalosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valeri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
