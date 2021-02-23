See All Podiatrists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM

Podiatry
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.

Dr. Valenti works at Table Mountain Foot & Ankle in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Table Mountain Foot and Ankle Clinic
    3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 210, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 422-6043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lutheran Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Treated my wart and planter fasciitis. Great bedside manner and got me in quickly and worked with my schedule.
    Autumn R Sapp — Feb 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM
    About Dr. Anthony Valenti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235201963
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
