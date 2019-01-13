Overview

Dr. Anthony Underwood, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches.



Dr. Underwood works at Family Care Partners of Northeast Florida LLC in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.