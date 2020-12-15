Dr. Ulizio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Ulizio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Ulizio, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Hearing Unlimited Inc.310 Rodi Rd Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 342-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dear Doctor: I see your retiring, Hope you enjoy. You have been a blessing for my hearing..You are an excellent Doctor, and I will miss you. Thank you for all your help. Yours Truly Robert B Milko
About Dr. Anthony Ulizio, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ulizio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulizio has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulizio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulizio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulizio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.