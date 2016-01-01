See All Ophthalmologists in Olympia, WA
Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. 

Dr. Truxal works at Sound Retina in Olympia, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sound Retina
    3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 878-8906
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sound Retina
    2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 572-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Family Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carpenters Trusts
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • CorVel
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1508817594
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
