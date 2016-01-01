Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truxal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA.
Dr. Truxal works at
Locations
-
1
Sound Retina3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 878-8906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Sound Retina2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Trusts
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- CorVel
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Truxal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1508817594
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truxal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truxal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truxal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truxal works at
Dr. Truxal has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Telangiectasia and Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truxal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Truxal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truxal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truxal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truxal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.