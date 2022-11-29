Overview

Dr. Anthony Tropeano, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|University of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Tropeano works at Dickson Medical Associates in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.