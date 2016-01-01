Overview

Dr. Anthony Tridico Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Tridico Jr works at Upstate Psychiatry PA in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.