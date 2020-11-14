Dr. Anthony Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Tran, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Anthony Tran3300 MATLOCK RD, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 467-5081
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tran and his staff are a fantastic group. The staff are very efficient and courteous. They make you feel welcomed from the time you enter the door. Dr. Tran is also very friendly and he speaks to you, not at you. He maintains professionalism, but makes you feel comfortable. His work is fantastic and am no longer embarrassed. Am very grateful.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.