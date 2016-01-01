Dr. Theiler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Locations
- 1 3127 E LINCOLN DR, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 551-7155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Theiler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1003810052
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Frequently Asked Questions
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiler. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiler.
