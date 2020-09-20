Overview

Dr. Anthony Terracina, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.



Dr. Terracina works at Bon Secours Surgical Specialists in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.