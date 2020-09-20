Dr. Anthony Terracina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terracina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Terracina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Terracina, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Dr. Terracina works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Surgical Specialists12720 McManus Blvd Ste 305, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 947-3170
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terracina?
I dont have surgery until January, but my work up as been awesome!!!
About Dr. Anthony Terracina, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144384199
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Hospital
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terracina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terracina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terracina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terracina works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Terracina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terracina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terracina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terracina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.