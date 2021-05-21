See All Ophthalmologists in Bronx, NY
Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Terraciano works at Terraciano & Terraciano Mds in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    P.A. Terraciano M.d. PC
    2241 Esplanade Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 654-7122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr. Terraciano is a great Doctor. He treated myself, my daughter and uncle. He is diligent with his work. He helped my uncle found a tumor and saved his eye. I am so grateful for his hard work. I definitely recommend him.
    — May 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730185810
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terraciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Terraciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Terraciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Terraciano works at Terraciano & Terraciano Mds in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Terraciano’s profile.

    Dr. Terraciano has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terraciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Terraciano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terraciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terraciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terraciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

