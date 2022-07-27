Dr. Anthony Sturzu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sturzu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sturzu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sturzu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Dr. Sturzu works at
Locations
Westside Center-sutter Health1301 Mission St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 458-6300
Palo Alto Medical Foundation4663 Scotts Valley Dr, Scotts Valley, CA 95066 Directions (831) 458-6330
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sturzu is very caring. Though this is a very busy practice, he spends the necessary time to listen and explain disease process and treatment options. He is very responsive via messaging on PAMF portal. I can see he works very hard for his patients. In general he is good guy and a great physician.
About Dr. Anthony Sturzu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1760689095
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San F
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
