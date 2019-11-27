Overview

Dr. Anthony Stugan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Stugan works at Lake Cumberland Medical Assocs in Somerset, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.