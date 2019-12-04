Dr. Anthony Strippoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strippoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Strippoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Strippoli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Seton Hall University
Dr. Strippoli works at
Locations
Gastro Health - East Boynton2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 740-2004
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strippoli is very knowledgeable and trustworthy. He listened to my concerns and recommended a treatment plan right away. I am finally starting to feel better. I would highly recommend Dr. Strippoli to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Anthony Strippoli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1104859420
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strippoli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strippoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strippoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strippoli works at
Dr. Strippoli has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strippoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strippoli speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Strippoli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strippoli.
