Dr. Anthony Straceski, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Straceski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Dr. Straceski works at
Locations
SMG New England Cardiology of Lawrence25 Marston St Ste 404, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 248-7585
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Straceski is by far the most knowledgeable as well as humble doctor I have ever come across. He has a tremendous bedside manner and compassion and his is care is impeccable! He does not display an ounce of arrogance or an air of superiority. There is no doubt that he actually cares about my well-being! When I moved away I dreaded finding another doctor. His care is so good that I decided to make the 2 hour one way trip for my visits. I highly recommend this physician!
About Dr. Anthony Straceski, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein|Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
