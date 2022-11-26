Overview

Dr. Anthony Squillaro, MD is a Thoracic Oncology Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Thoracic Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Squillaro works at Jersey Shore Crdthrcc/Vsclr in Ocean, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.