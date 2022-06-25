See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD is a Pulmonologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Spadaro works at Spadaro and Margolis Mds in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spadaro and Margolis Mds
    373 Route 111 Ste 5, Smithtown, NY 11787 (631) 360-8481

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225065386
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITA DEGLI STUDI DI GENOVA / ISTITUTO DI CLINICA ODONTOIATRICA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Spadaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spadaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spadaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spadaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spadaro works at Spadaro and Margolis Mds in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Spadaro’s profile.

    Dr. Spadaro has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spadaro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spadaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spadaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spadaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spadaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

