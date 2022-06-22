Dr. Anthony Sonn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sonn, MD
Dr. Anthony Sonn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Mercy Hospital Washington.
Mercy Heart Hospital St. Louis625 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2015, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-1700
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Recently, I celebrated my 80th birthday and the second anniversary of my Mercy bout with COVID 19, which presaged the insertion of heart stents and the beginning of my reliance on the expertise of Dr Anthony Sonn. This acclaimed cardiologist merits my admiration with his conscientious problem-solving and outstanding surgical skills, which I observed a la multiple “Fantastic Voyage” trips via my wrist artery. My ongoing motto has been “Keep moving,” and Dr Sonn enables my efforts with his caring support. Treating the patient, not just the heart, guides his approach of clear explanations, answering questions, and employing effective solutions. Life is good, and Dr Anthony Sonn is very good.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Sonn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sonn speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.