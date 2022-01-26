Overview

Dr. Anthony Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Practice in Lexington, KY with other offices in Richmond, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.