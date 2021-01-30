See All Interventional Cardiologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Smeglin works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill
    Virtua Cardiology - Cherry Hill
1 Brace Rd Ste B, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
(856) 428-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Aortic Aneurysm
Asthma
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Anemia
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Venous Compression
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Valve Surgery
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Immunization Administration
Impella Device
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1992739668
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center|Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Boston Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Cardiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smeglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smeglin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smeglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smeglin works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Smeglin’s profile.

Dr. Smeglin has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smeglin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smeglin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smeglin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smeglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smeglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.