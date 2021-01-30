Overview

Dr. Anthony Smeglin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Virtua Marlton Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Smeglin works at Virtua Cardiology in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

