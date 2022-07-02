Dr. Anthony Smartnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smartnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Smartnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Smartnick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Smartnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Akron Office822 Kumho Dr Ste 101, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (216) 468-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smartnick?
Very responsive and well-educated. I am a new patient and he has gone above and beyond my expectations.
About Dr. Anthony Smartnick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1366429425
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smartnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smartnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smartnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smartnick works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Smartnick. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smartnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smartnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smartnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.