Dr. Anthony Sin, MD

Neurosurgery
Dr. Anthony Sin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery

Dr. Sin works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Deformities, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NeuroInterventional Surgery
    (318) 795-2638
    Dubuis Hospital of Shreveport
    1 Saint Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101
(318) 626-0203

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Highland Medical Center
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Oct 12, 2020
    DR. ANTHONY SIN IS QUITE AN ANGEL. I DOUBT HE EVER READS THIS BECAUSE HE IS TENDING TO MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE PATIENTS I REFUSED TO GO TO WK NO IF ANDS OR BUTS ABOUT IT IVE BEEN THERE TOO MANY TIMES AND IT JUST HASNT GONE GOOD, ELROD IS OUT TO MAKE A DIME. BUT, IT IS NOT NICE TO TALK ABOUT PEOPLE SO HE SAVED MY LIFE. MINE IS CALLED SCHUMANNS DISEASE. WELL WHEN DR HAVE BEEN XRAY THEY X-RAY THE BACK BUT DOES ANY OF THEM X-RAY TO THE SIDE? I HAD ABOUT 4 CD OF MRI ACTUALLY I HAD 1 DISC THAT I LAID ON MY BACK FOR 3 HOURS TO DO AN MRI. I HAD 89% CURVE IN MY BACK. NORMAL CURVE IS BETWEEN 40%-60% I HAVE DEALT WITH IT ALL MY LIFE BUT AS I GOT OVER AND OVER IT HAS HURT MY BACK, SHOULDERS, AND NECK. FIRST HE DID MY NECK AND PUT RODS AND SCREWS IN MY NECK. THEN MY BACK FROM NECK TO THE CRACK OF MY BUTT. IT IS MY TESTIMONY, IT IS THE MOST STRAIGHTEST LINE ON MY BODY. I WOULD NEVER LET ANYONE TOUCH ME, AND DO MAJOR SURGERY WITHOUT TALKING TO SIN FIRST HE KNOWS MUCH ABOUT EVERYTHING. HE IS AMAZIN
    STACEY GORE — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Sin, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English, Korean
    1073738613
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
    SUNY at Stony Brook
    Johns Hopkins University
    Neurosurgery
