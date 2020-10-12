Dr. Anthony Sin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
Dr. Sin works at
Locations
-
1
NeuroInterventional Surgery1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 795-2638
-
2
Dubuis Hospital of Shreveport1 Saint Mary Pl, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-0203
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ANTHONY SIN IS QUITE AN ANGEL. I DOUBT HE EVER READS THIS BECAUSE HE IS TENDING TO MORE IMPORTANT THINGS LIKE PATIENTS I REFUSED TO GO TO WK NO IF ANDS OR BUTS ABOUT IT IVE BEEN THERE TOO MANY TIMES AND IT JUST HASNT GONE GOOD, ELROD IS OUT TO MAKE A DIME. BUT, IT IS NOT NICE TO TALK ABOUT PEOPLE SO HE SAVED MY LIFE. MINE IS CALLED SCHUMANNS DISEASE. WELL WHEN DR HAVE BEEN XRAY THEY X-RAY THE BACK BUT DOES ANY OF THEM X-RAY TO THE SIDE? I HAD ABOUT 4 CD OF MRI ACTUALLY I HAD 1 DISC THAT I LAID ON MY BACK FOR 3 HOURS TO DO AN MRI. I HAD 89% CURVE IN MY BACK. NORMAL CURVE IS BETWEEN 40%-60% I HAVE DEALT WITH IT ALL MY LIFE BUT AS I GOT OVER AND OVER IT HAS HURT MY BACK, SHOULDERS, AND NECK. FIRST HE DID MY NECK AND PUT RODS AND SCREWS IN MY NECK. THEN MY BACK FROM NECK TO THE CRACK OF MY BUTT. IT IS MY TESTIMONY, IT IS THE MOST STRAIGHTEST LINE ON MY BODY. I WOULD NEVER LET ANYONE TOUCH ME, AND DO MAJOR SURGERY WITHOUT TALKING TO SIN FIRST HE KNOWS MUCH ABOUT EVERYTHING. HE IS AMAZIN
About Dr. Anthony Sin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1073738613
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sin works at
Dr. Sin has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sin speaks Korean.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sin.
