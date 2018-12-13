Overview

Dr. Anthony Simchak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Simchak works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.