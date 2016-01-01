Overview

Dr. Anthony Shih, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.