Dr. Anthony Sevilla, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sevilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sevilla, DMD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sevilla, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Sevilla works at
Locations
-
1
Melbourne Family Dental2900 Lake Washington Rd Ste 3, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 379-7106
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sevilla?
Very caring and super efficient. Could not be any happier to join their “family”
About Dr. Anthony Sevilla, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1467864504
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sevilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sevilla accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sevilla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sevilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevilla works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevilla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.