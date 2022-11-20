Dr. Anthony Sergi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sergi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sergi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sergi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Sergi works at
Locations
Edison Foot and Ankle Care PC102 James St Ste 301, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most knowledgeable docs I have ever interacted with ( I see a neurologist and cardiologist and they cant hold a candle to Dr S ).He knows his specialty ,but his exam is full scope. He looks at the whole picture , asks questions listens and respects your input. BTW, he fixed my chronic foot problem in 2 visits . He is the best, but I was told that before I went. His reputation proceeds him and he is legit.
About Dr. Anthony Sergi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972597482
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sergi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sergi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sergi works at
Dr. Sergi has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sergi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
657 patients have reviewed Dr. Sergi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sergi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sergi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sergi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.