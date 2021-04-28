Overview

Dr. Anthony Securo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Securo works at Christian Medical Associates in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.