Dr. Anthony Sebba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sebba, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Med Cntr
Dr. Sebba works at
Locations
Arthritis Associates33920 US Highway 19 N Ste 241, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 773-9793
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very confident that I am receiving excellent care from Dr. Sebba. He takes the time to review and discuss medical history, explain treatment options, and work with the patient to develop the appropriate plan of care. His office staff are wonderful, pleasant, caring and very competent.
About Dr. Anthony Sebba, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Toronto E Genl
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebba works at
Dr. Sebba has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sebba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sebba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.