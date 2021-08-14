Dr. Anthony Seaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Seaton, MD
Dr. Anthony Seaton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Regional Eye Center Holston Valley Office135 W Ravine Rd Ste 2-C, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-7372
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Seaton performed LASIK surgery on me. He was great and explained the procedure and the potential risks of the surgery. He also explained the recovery process and what I could expect. Surgery went well and my vision is now perfect.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083646905
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Seaton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaton accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seaton works at
Dr. Seaton has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Eyelid Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seaton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.