Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD
Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Comprehensive Weight Control Center, 1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I admire his extensive knowledge.
About Dr. Anthony Sclafani, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sclafani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sclafani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sclafani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sclafani works at
Dr. Sclafani speaks Mandarin.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Sclafani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sclafani.
