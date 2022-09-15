Dr. Scholer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Locations
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has excellent bedside manners. He explains everything very well and takes time answering any questions. I was very with him.
About Dr. Anthony Scholer, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306105994
Education & Certifications
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholer accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholer.
