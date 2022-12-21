Dr. Anthony Schena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Schena, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Schena, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Schena works at
Locations
-
1
Boston Orthopaedic and Spine300 Mount Auburn St Ste 505, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 491-6766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Boston Orthopaedic & Spine20 Guest St Ste 225, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-8642
-
3
New England Orthopaedic & Spine Surgery LLC830 Boylston St Ste 211, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 734-2450
-
4
Pro. Sports Therapy Inc.840 Winter St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schena?
Informative and helpful
About Dr. Anthony Schena, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1952398174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schena has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Schena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schena.
