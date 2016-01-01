See All Urologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD

Urology
1.2 (9)
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Schaeffer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Biofeedback
Brachytherapy
Chemotherapy
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Anthony Schaeffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346269867
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wesley Pavillion
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schaeffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaeffer works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Schaeffer’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaeffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

