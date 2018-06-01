Overview

Dr. Anthony Scalzo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Scalzo works at Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.