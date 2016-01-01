Dr. Anthony Savino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Savino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Savino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College.
Dr. Savino works at
Locations
Morton Grove Office9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 375-3000
Boston University Neurology725 Albany St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (617) 638-8456
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 375-3000
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
- 5 2923 N California Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 777-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Savino, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1396001541
Education & Certifications
- The Sports Neurology Clinic
- Boston University Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- Rush Medical College
- University of Colorado
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savino has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
