See All Neurologists in Morton Grove, IL
Dr. Anthony Savino, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Savino, MD

Neurology
2 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Savino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Medical College.

Dr. Savino works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Boston, MA, Highland Park, IL, Glenview, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sean Pittock, MD
Dr. Sean Pittock, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. B Keegan, MD
Dr. B Keegan, MD
4 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD
Dr. Kelly Flemming, MD
10 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morton Grove Office
    9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 375-3000
  2. 2
    Boston University Neurology
    725 Albany St Fl 7, Boston, MA 02118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 638-8456
  3. 3
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 375-3000
  4. 4
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-5680
  5. 5
    2923 N California Ave Ste 301, Chicago, IL 60618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 777-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Concussion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stingers Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Savino?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Savino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Savino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Savino to family and friends

    Dr. Savino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Savino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Savino, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Savino, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396001541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Sports Neurology Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Savino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savino has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Savino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Savino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.