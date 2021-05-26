Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sauerwein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Dr. Sauerwein works at
Locations
Virtua Cardiology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The experience was very good. The wait was a little long. Thank you.
About Dr. Anthony Sauerwein, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1750340857
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr
- Cooper Hosp/U Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauerwein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sauerwein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sauerwein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauerwein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauerwein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauerwein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauerwein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sauerwein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sauerwein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.