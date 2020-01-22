Dr. Anthony Saranita, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saranita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Saranita, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Saranita, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Saranita works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic1381 Citrus Tower Blvd Ste 103, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (407) 423-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saranita and his staff were very friendly and professional. He attended to my problem quickly. My wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Anthony Saranita, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1669446613
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saranita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saranita accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saranita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saranita works at
Dr. Saranita has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saranita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saranita speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saranita. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saranita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saranita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saranita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.