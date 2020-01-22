Overview

Dr. Anthony Saranita, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Saranita works at Orlando Foot & Ankle Clinic in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.