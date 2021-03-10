Dr. Anthony Saracino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saracino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Saracino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Saracino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Saracino works at
Locations
-
1
Apollo Surgery Center LLC375 S WICKHAM RD, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 726-9393
- 2 575 S Wickham Rd Ste A, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 727-8940
-
3
Steward Medical Group Inc240 N Wickham Rd Ste 300, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 727-8940
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saracino?
Dr. Saracino and staff were very friendly, efficient, Dr. S took his time and explained everything thoroughly.
About Dr. Anthony Saracino, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1245295997
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitcock
- New Rochelle Hospital
- Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saracino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saracino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saracino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saracino works at
Dr. Saracino has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saracino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saracino speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Saracino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saracino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saracino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saracino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.