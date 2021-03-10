Overview

Dr. Anthony Saracino, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Saracino works at Apollo Surgery Center LLC in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.