Dr. Anthony Santoro, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center.
Doylestown Dermatology LLC599 W State St Ste 305, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-4736
Doylestown Dermatology610 Farm Ln, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-4736
- 3 8 Huntingdon Pike Fl 2, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 728-2191
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 728-2191
- Doylestown Hospital
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
I've been a patient of Dr Santoro for at least a decade after visiting more than a few Dermatologists in diverse locals. He is by far and away, the best that I have found. We lived for a period in the tropics and I spend lots of time exposed to the sun, so visits to Dermatologists were prudent and frequent. I found Dr Santoro to be knowledgeable, a good listener, and caring but aided by a good sense of humor as well;. a very approachable and pleasant individual. He's a superb choice.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1164454237
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santoro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santoro has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santoro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santoro speaks Italian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.
