Dr. Anthony Sandoval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandoval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sandoval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sandoval, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 588-5555
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Cardiac Solutions13460 N 94th Dr Ste J1, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
5
Mammography Partners LLC13065 W McDowell Rd Ste C105, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
6
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 305, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 561-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandoval?
He installed a stent for me after some previous failures by others. His technical knowledge is superb but most of all he communicates well with the patient and cares about patient satisfaction.
About Dr. Anthony Sandoval, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1811994429
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Carl T. Hayden Veterans Affairs Med
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandoval has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandoval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandoval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandoval works at
Dr. Sandoval has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandoval on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandoval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandoval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandoval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandoval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.