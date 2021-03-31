Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Centura Orthopedics & Spine2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 455-3775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Centura Orthopedics & Spine9695 S Yosemite St Ste 255, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 455-3775Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and everyone involved with Dr.Sanchez is just fantastic. They are the highest quality of people imaginable. I was so impressed. I would say that Dr. Sanchez is the best surgeon around, hands down. I tell everyone to go to him. He is just the best at what he does and so personable. He was so patient and answered all of my questions. He explained to me in detail everything that I asked of him. He is the just the friendliest along with his entire staff. Jen his PA, was just wonderful. She seemed to really enjoy answering all of the questions I asked her.
About Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TRIA Orthopaedic Center
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Knee Fracture, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
