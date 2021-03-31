Overview

Dr. Anthony Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Associates of Otolaryngology in Castle Rock, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.