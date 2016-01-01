See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Sancetta works at Central Florida Spine & Injury LLC in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Spine & Injury LLC
    1541 SE 17TH ST, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 732-5590

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO

    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043218233
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Sancetta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sancetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sancetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sancetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sancetta works at Central Florida Spine & Injury LLC in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sancetta’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sancetta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sancetta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sancetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sancetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

