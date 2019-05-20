Dr. Anthony Sampino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Sampino, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Sampino, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive OBGYN556 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 321-4811
Martin Luther King Jr Family Health Center1556 Straight Path, Wyandanch, NY 11798 Directions (516) 214-8020
Tri-community-maxine S Postal Health Center1080 Sunrise Hwy, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 716-9026Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Sampino and his office. I had a difficult pregnancy and he was there for every question and was so helpful, patient and kind throughout everything. He even came in on his day off to see me through my 36 hour labor and delivered our son. I’m so thankful to him and his practice. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anthony Sampino, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Sampino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampino has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sampino speaks Italian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.