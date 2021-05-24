Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Saleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Saleh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Saleh works at
Locations
Anthony Saleh MD7206 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-1200
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Park Slope506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saleh is the best! Smart, compassionate, reliable.
About Dr. Anthony Saleh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407816556
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Pneumonia and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saleh speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.