Overview

Dr. Anthony Saetern, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.



Dr. Saetern works at Mercy Medical Group - Hospital Medicine in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.