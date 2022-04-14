Dr. Anthony Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Russell, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Russell, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
TMH Physician Partners - Chronic Pain Management2727 Capital Medical Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-3276
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
No judgment, knows real pain from drug seeking. No judgment and no assumptions. Read my MRI with true empathy and explained it to me. He and his staff (shoutout to Kim!!!) are exceptional. Made me feel welcome.
About Dr. Anthony Russell, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467454322
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
